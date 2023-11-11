A concert of sacred jazz will be offered by guest and local artists. The program featuring music by Andrew Tecson, Bobby Schiff and Ola Gjeilo will also include several hymns led by the jazz ensemble. Guest artists from the Chicago area include Andy Tecson and Ken Jandes, sax; Leandro Lopez Varady, piano; victor Garcia, trumpet; and Bob Rummage, drums. The ensemble will be rounded out by Knoxville bassist Tony Tatora. The concert is offered free to the community, with a freewill offering taken.
Sacred Jazz Concert
to
Church of the Good Shepherd 211 Franklin Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37350
