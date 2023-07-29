The Salvation Army as non-profit of the game at Chattanooga Red Wolves Game

CHI Memorial Stadium 1 Stadium Way, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37412

On July 29, The Salvation Army of Chattanooga is teaming up with the Chattanooga Red Wolves as the non-profit of the game for their next home match. Through The Salvation Army’s link, tickets can be purchased for $12 as opposed to the standard $17. A portion of revenue from the link will be donated to The Salvation Army, which aids them in their mission of doing the most good in Chattanooga.

Representatives of The Salvation Army will be stationed at a booth during the match so game attendees can learn more about The Salvation Army and its mission in Chattanooga. The family fun night at CHI Memorial Stadium will kick off with live music beginning at 6 p.m., and the game against North Carolina FC begins at 7:30 p.m. Hot dogs will be $1 all night long.

Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/SalvationArmyFundraiser7-29.

CHI Memorial Stadium 1 Stadium Way, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37412
