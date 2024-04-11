Sangria Flight Night with Catfish Hill

to

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Live music on the patio makes for an evening well spent! Join us for live music by Catfish Hill, along with $7.50 seasonal sangria flights.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
14234853050
please enable javascript to view
