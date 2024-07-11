Sangria Flight Night with David Bingaman
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Spend your Thursday on the patio! Join us each Thursday for $7.50 seasonal sangria flights and live music on the patio.
A Texas turned Tennessee transplant, David Bingaman's is inspired and influenced by music and stories. from the region. David blends thought provoking lyrics with lighthearted playing to create a sound all his own.
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
