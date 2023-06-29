Sangria Flight Night with Eric Kirkendoll

Join us for $7.50 seasonal sangria flights along with live music from Eric Kirkendoll on the patio. The North Georgia native and singer-songwriter plays a mix of acoustic folk and soul.
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
to
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
