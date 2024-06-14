× Expand La Paz Chattanooga Sangria on the Southside 2024

Sangria on the Southside, once an annual celebration of Hispanic and Latino culture, is making a triumphant comeback after a hiatus since our Sangria on the Bluff Quinceañera (15th Birthday) in 2019. We are delighted to announce that this year's event will take place at the charming open-air First Horizon Pavilion, nestled in the heart of Chattanooga. The space will transform into a lively hub of cultural festivities.

In the spirit of summer fun, the evening of June 14th, 2024 promises an unforgettable experience, featuring live music, our well-loved Best Sangria Contest and a showcasing of Latin American gastronomy & artistry.

Join us to celebrate La Paz Chattanooga, our 20 years of community impact, and a diverse, vibrant Latino community in the Scenic City!