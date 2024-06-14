Sangria on the Southside 2024

to

First Horizon Pavilion 1801 Reggie White Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Sangria on the Southside, once an annual celebration of Hispanic and Latino culture, is making a triumphant comeback after a hiatus since our Sangria on the Bluff Quinceañera (15th Birthday) in 2019. We are delighted to announce that this year's event will take place at the charming open-air First Horizon Pavilion, nestled in the heart of Chattanooga. The space will transform into a lively hub of cultural festivities.

In the spirit of summer fun, the evening of June 14th, 2024 promises an unforgettable experience, featuring live music, our well-loved Best Sangria Contest and a showcasing of Latin American gastronomy & artistry.

Join us to celebrate La Paz Chattanooga, our 20 years of community impact, and a diverse, vibrant Latino community in the Scenic City!

Info

to
