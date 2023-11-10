× Expand Michael Alford Untitled design - 1 Sariyah Idan & In The Company Of Wolves

Acoustic soul singer-songwriter Sariyah Idan's debut in Chattanooga along with local indie duo act In The Company Of Wolves. Doors 7pm, Show 8pm. Tickets $8 presale, $10 door. https://redbudvenue.com/shows

IN THE COMPANY OF WOLVESSydney and Brayden Guerrette make up the indie group In the Company of Wolves. This brother-sister duo, originally from Portland, Maine, spent most of 2019 and the early part of 2020 performing on the road until the pandemic grounded their family in Chattanooga, Tennessee. These young singer-songwriters with profoundly old souls intertwine their love for music with a passion for story-telling. Inspired by some of their favorite musical influences, including Novo Amor, Mumford and Sons, and Phoebe Bridgers they share their passion for community and their commitment to mental health advocacy, making sure youth, especially those struggling with their mental health, feel seen, heard, and loved. https://www.bethechangeyi.com/in-the-company-of-wolves

SARIYAH IDAN On tour after her release of "Glitter & Blood" her first project recorded in New Orleans. It's an album about transitions, letting go of a toxic past, choosing healing, choosing joy. It is both a post pandemic album rooted in self reflection and a follow up to her debut LP "Breaking Shadows", an album rooted in heavy issues and challenged relationships.

Sariyah Idan is a New York bred and New Orleans based independent singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, poet, dancer, and educator. Jazz and folk trained, hip-hop educated, and influenced by both Latinx/Caribbean sounds and her Jewish roots, she has an "ability to seamlessly combine a wide variety of disparate styles and sonics into a memorable sound all her own," (Tinnitist). She views honoring the sounds of both influences and ancestors as a form of cultural activism while her lyricism is hailed as "powerful, soulful, spirited songs filled with stories of struggle, love and social justice" (Fusicology).

Sariyah’s music has featured on Pacifica and NPR stations, WWOZ, college and online radio platforms. She’s rocked iconic venues The Kennedy Center in DC, Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, Nuyorican Poets Cafe in NYC, PANDA Platforma in Berlin, French Quarter Fest, regularly plays House of Blues NOLA, and is the host/producer of monthly event Songs For The People at The Howlin’ Wolf.

Sariyah has shared stages with legends Pete Seeger, Lee “Scratch” Perry, and Yusef Lateef. She is the host/producer of the monthly event “Songs For The People” featuring four original artists in the round and donating profits to a different local community organization each month. For this series she was recently accepted as a fellow in the Musician Changemaker Accelerator Academy through Music To Life. As a regular street performer in New Orleans she is known among locals as “the most hauntingly beautiful voice of New Orleans’ streets.” www.sariyahidan.com