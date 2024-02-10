× Expand G2G Salsa Saturdays: Beginner I Bachata Dance Course

This will be a 3-WEEK course, every SaturdayG2G teaches LA style salsa and bachata dance classes in Chattanooga, TN. Our three-week courses are tailored to maximize your experience and learning. Come alone or with a partner! Our group courses are a great way to meet new people and hone your skills. No previous dance experience required, just a smile and a positive attitude!Register online to reserve a spot. Space is limited!BEG BACHATA DANCE COURSE - 3 CLASSES TOTAL:Start Date: 2/10/24 - 2/24/24Every Saturday from 10:30 am-12 pm

COST:Individual: $65 (3, 90-min classes)Couples: $120 (3, 90-min classes)

Since this course is progressive, no drop-ins are allowed.