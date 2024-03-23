HOW TO SAVE MONEY WHEN YOU TRAVEL - IN-PERSON CLASS

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Get the top 10 tips for making the most of your vacation budget from two seasoned world travelers.

You’ll learn ways to earn points and miles with your everyday purchases, how to book one-way flights to save hundreds of dollars, and basic best practices for saving money on the road, in the air, and at sea.

About the instructors:

Mike and Angela Ballard are passionate about travel. They’ve visited over 150 countries and territories on all seven continents, and they serve as travel correspondents for The Daily Refresh on ABC television (Newschannel 9). In addition to their work in TV, the Ballards are contributors to Lonely Planet, Atlas Obscura, Google, The Family Channel, and more. They also manage We Married Adventure, where they share their firsthand experiences from around the world and provide travel coaching for people who want to have adventures of their own.

