Join WaterWays in celebrating our 20th Anniversary at our Save Water, Drink Wine event in Coolidge Park! We will be pouring global wines and local beers, enjoying food from local eateries! Learn about local watersheds and meet the people committed to improving our waterways while listening to local music. An auction as well as the presentation of our Big Splash Award winners, will round out the evening.