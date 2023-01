× Expand Chris Lee Steven Banks

Southern Adventist University invites the community to a performance by saxophonist and composer Steven Banks on Tuesday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium. Banks has established himself as both a compelling and charismatic soloist, winning the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant in 2022. Tickets are required and will be sold at the door for $8 per person. For more information, call 423.236.2814.