× Expand Scenic City Clay Arts Students enrolled at Girls Inc. after school program participating in a ceramics class hosted by Scenic City Clay Arts.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Associate Director, SCCA

(423) 883-1758

emily@sceniccityclayarts.org

Scenic City Clay Arts Launches Clay Makers’ Collective Program

Free Program Designed to Make Ceramic Community More Culturally Diverse

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (January 2, 2024) - Scenic City Clay Arts (SCCA) is thrilled to announce the launch of Clay Makers' Collective (CMC), an initiative designed to provide individuals from diverse backgrounds with a unique opportunity to explore the art of ceramics.

This free program includes hands-on learning opportunities through weekly and monthly classes, independent learning time in SCCA’s community studio space, free materials and equipment, and an opportunity to connect with other beginners in this program. CMC is a 6-month program, scheduled to start in mid-February 2024 and end in July 2024, with all activities taking place in SCCA’s main studio location in downtown Chattanooga.

“CMC is more than just a program; it's a community-driven initiative aimed at providing individuals from diverse backgrounds the chance to dive into the transformative world of ceramics,” said Madeline Wright, Executive Director at SCCA. “We believe in the power of inclusivity to spark creativity and amplify the voices of those traditionally underrepresented in the ceramics community."

CMC is geared towards people with little to no prior clay experience, and those identifying as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color), LGBTW2S+, persons with disabilities, and marginalized cultural minorities in the United States. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age to participate.

“By providing a platform for individuals from diverse backgrounds to immerse themselves in ceramics, we're not just creating artists; we're cultivating a more inclusive and equitable space within Scenic City Clay Arts,” said Wright.

Interested applicants can find more information online at sceniccityclayarts.org/claymakers. Online applications will be accepted through February 4, 2024.

About Scenic City Clay Arts

Scenic City Clay Arts is a 501(c)3 nonprofit ceramics studio with a mission of sharing access to all things clay through collaborative education in a community studio. Scenic City Clay Arts offers ceramics classes, studio memberships, and community outreach programs to anyone looking to experience clay arts. For more information on Scenic City Clay Arts, visit www.sceniccityclayarts.org.