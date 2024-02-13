Scenic City Clay Arts Partners with Sleepyhead Coffee for Galentine’s Event

× Expand Scenic City Clay Arts An example of a conversation-heart jewelry dish will be created at the Galentine's Event hosted at Sleepy Head Coffee on February 13.

Scenic City Clay Arts (SCCA) and Sleepyhead Coffee will host a “Galentine’s Sip ‘n Sculpt” event on Tuesday, February 13 from 5 pm - 8 p.m. at Sleepyhead’s Main Street location.

SCCA will host a clay-making activity where participants can learn how to create a conversation-heart jewelry dish, which they will be able to decorate with stamps, paints, and more. With your ticket purchase, you will also receive a special pastry treat and Galentine’s-themed mocktail from Sleepyhead Coffee.

“This Galentine’s event is a great way to toast friendship, community, and the power of platonic relationships in our lives,” said Executive Director, Madeline Wright. “Romantic relationships are not the only ones that should be celebrated! SCCA is honored to host an event where friends can come together to share a fun, creative bonding experience in such a welcoming atmosphere that Sleepyhead Coffee provides.”

Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased at sceniccityclayarts.org/events. Pre-registration for this event is strongly encouraged. Ticket sales will open on the SCCA’s website starting January 29, 2024 at 9 a.m.

“At SCCA, our mission is to ensure that clay arts are accessible for everyone,” said Emily Lloyd, Associate Director at Scenic City Clay Arts. “We’re very excited to partner with Sleepyhead for this event, and are hoping to introduce clay to individuals who may not have had the chance to participate in a class before. Our hope is to ignite a new passion and curiosity for people, fostering a desire within newcomers to continue their creative journey.”

Sleepyhead Coffee is located at 2602 E. Main Street in Chattanooga, Tennessee. This event is open to participants ages 18 and up. Sleepyhead serves mocktails, coffee, and a variety of pastries.