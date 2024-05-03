Scenic City Shakespeare Double Feature: A Midsummer Night's Dream & The Comedy of Errors

× Expand Scenic City Shakespeare Scenic City Shakespeare Presents: A Shakespeare Double FeatureA Midsummer Night's Dream & The Comedy of ErrorsEvery Friday & Saturday in May

Scenic City Shakespeare returns to beautiful Greenway Farms for a third season of Shakespeare in the Park! Every Friday and Saturday evening throughout the month of May will feature bite-sized adaptations of The Bard's most beloved comedies - A Midsummer Night's Dream at 7:30pm and The Comedy of Errors at 9:00pm!

The Seating Area around Historic Sniteman Cabin opens at 6:30PM - Be sure to follow Scenic City Shakespeare on Facebook and Instagram for more info closer to show dates including updates on rain-outs and other upcoming events!

Admission to Scenic City Shakespeare in the Park is ALWAYS 100% Free of Charge. No reservations are required! Get more information at ScenicCityShakespeare.org/2for1

Groups of six or more are asked to RSVP at the website above.

Want to get early access to the seating area?

Become a Scenic City Shakespeare Subscriber at ScenicCityShakespeare.org/support

Monthly Subscribers at every level get early access to the seating area up to 3 hours before showtime!

Shakespeare's works often tackle complex themes & multifaceted characters that can present challenges to actors and audiences.

We seek to thoughtfully adapt Shakespeare's cherished stories and poetry while celebrating a greater spectrum of identities in the hope that our productions can resonate with all audiences. This production contains mature themes including mild language, comedic violence, and sexual references.

Artist pay for this spring’s Scenic City Shakespeare in the Park is made possible through funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission’s Arts Build Communities grant and the Cultural Community Connections grant program at ArtsBuild. Marketing and signage are supported by a Cultural Tourism Advancement grant from Chattanooga Tourism Co.

Audience donations are pivotal to the continued success of Shakespeare in the Park. Consider making a $20 contribution - less than the average local theatre ticket price - at sceniccityshakespeare.org/support.