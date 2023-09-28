× Expand Chattanooga Symphony & Opera The CSO kicks off its 90th Anniversary Season!

Doors: 6:30 PM

Concert: 7:30 PM

Join us before the performance for a Spotlight Talk! Go through the exclusive backstage entrance for an informative live discussion featuring conductors, composers, soloists, and more! Just look for the red door at the corner of Oak and Lindsey! Spotlight Talks take place prior to select Barnett & Company Masterworks Series concerts from 6:45 - 7:15 PM and are FREE to concert ticket holders. Attendance at Spotlight talks is limited to 50. First come first served. Spotlight Talks are free to attend, but attendees must hold tickets to the evening's performance.

The CSO kicks off its 90th Anniversary Season with Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's timeless Scheherazade, a symphonic suite that conjures the magic of Arabian Nights, its lush orchestrations narrating tales of love, adventure, and enchantment. The concert also includes Jessica Wells' Zodiac Animilia, and Sergei Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 1, expertly performed by violin virtuoso and winner of the 2015 Sphinx Competition, Eduardo Rios.