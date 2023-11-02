Schutte Family Lecture Series Convocation Speaker Jonathan Reisman

× Expand Contributed Jonathan Reisman, MD

Southern Adventist University’s Schutte Family Lecture Series welcomes Jonathan Reisman, MD, to speak on Thursday, November 2, at 11 a.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. Author of The Unseen Body and Anatomy Eats, Reisman has practiced medicine in some of the most remote places in the world, including Antarctica, the Nepali Himalayas, and the urban slums of Kolkata in India. This free event is open to the public. For additional details, call 423.236.2814.