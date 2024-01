× Expand Contributed Kim Gorgens, PhD

Southern Adventist University welcomes professor Kim Gorgens, PhD, to present “Caring for Injured Brains” as an overview of mild traumatic brain injury and the science of concussion identification, management, and long-term risk reduction on Thursday, February 29, at 11 a.m. in Iles P.E. Center as part of the Schutte Family Lecture Series on campus. Visit southern.edu/southernevents for additional information.