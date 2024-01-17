THE SCIENCE OF BEING RICH...FOR ARTISTS; Partnering Playfully with The Law of Attraction

× Expand TJ The Science of Being Rich

Starting Wednesday, JANUARY 17 | 6:00PM - 7:30PM (5-part series)

(Please note, this workshop meets on Wednesdays: JAN 17 - FEB 21 (skipping February 14th)

People are so much more powerful than we believe. We have been taught and conditioned to believe that we are mere humans, victims of circumstances, subject to THE WAY THINGS ARE. Artists - even more so! And especially as it relates to making money! "Art is impractical!" "You can't feed your family as an artist!" "You must have a 'real' job to support your art!" And of course, as long as this is what we believe, this will be what we experience, because the reality we each experience is created through our own thoughts, beliefs, and feelings.

But we can change those thoughts and emotional patterns and thus change our experience of life. We can change our money beliefs and begin to hang out in patterns that are more conducive to fun, flow, and financial prosperity. It might not be easy, ...just yet, ... but it CAN be done... and it CAN be FUN!

Scientists have discovered that it takes approximately 400 repetitions to create a new synapse in the brain—unless it is done with play, in which case, it takes between 10 - 20 repetitions.

—Karyn Purvis, founder of the TCU Institute of Child Development—

Join TJ Hanretta, *Director of Playful Evolving Monsters LLC, as we use a playful scientific method to explore, experiment, and PLAY our way into abundance and prosperity for artists and creatives in 2024.

Session 1 — Wednesdays, 6:00 - 7:30 PM — January 17 through February 21, (skipping February 14)

Cost: $144 but wait! For every day you submit your daily play assignment you can earn back $1.00 Your end cost for the 36-day session could be as little as $108!

Join with a partner and it's even better! You each pay only $120 up front so a final cost of $84 is possible, if you submit all 36 assignments.

For any questions regarding this course please contact TJ Hanretta:

(484) 475-4593 or e-mail: pemtheatrelab@gmail.com