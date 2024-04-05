× Expand Maggie Smillie Scotland's Tannahill Weavers

Traditional Celtic music at its best! With fire-driven instrumentals and songs, haunting ballads and a good dose of humour, the variety and range of the material they perform is matched only by their enthusiasm and lively Celtic spirits. Piper Iain MacGillivray is Scotland’s youngest Clan leader and has worked recently on such high profile productions as Outlander and Men in Kilts.

"Formed from a Paisley pub session in 1968, seminal trailblazers the Tannahill Weavers now also rank as national treasures." -Glasgow Celtic Connections 2018

"An especially eloquent mixture of the old and the new." - New York Times