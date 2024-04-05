Scotland's Tannahill Weavers

to

The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Traditional Celtic music at its best! With fire-driven instrumentals and songs, haunting ballads and a good dose of humour, the variety and range of the material they perform is matched only by their enthusiasm and lively Celtic spirits. Piper Iain MacGillivray is Scotland’s youngest Clan leader and has worked recently on such high profile productions as Outlander and Men in Kilts.

"Formed from a Paisley pub session in 1968, seminal trailblazers the Tannahill Weavers now also rank as national treasures." -Glasgow Celtic Connections 2018

"An especially eloquent mixture of the old and the new." - New York Times

Info

The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Scotland's Tannahill Weavers - 2024-04-05 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Scotland's Tannahill Weavers - 2024-04-05 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Scotland's Tannahill Weavers - 2024-04-05 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Scotland's Tannahill Weavers - 2024-04-05 20:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Pulse Travel Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Monday

March 25, 2024

Tuesday

March 26, 2024

Wednesday

March 27, 2024

Thursday

March 28, 2024

Friday

March 29, 2024

Saturday

March 30, 2024

Sunday

March 31, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours