Scott Stapp

Thu Mar 14 2024
8:00 PM (Doors 6:30 PM)
The Signal - Concert Hall
21 Choo Choo Avenue
Chattanooga, TN 37402
$48.18 - $71.36
Ages 18+

Scott StappAlternative RockSCOTT STAPP is a Grammy award-winning songwriter, solo artist, and lead vocalist of the rock band Creed. Stapp has sold over 53 million records, been streamed over 1 billion times, and has eleven  #1 singles. He’s currently in the studio recording the follow-up album to The Space Between The Shadows (2019), which debuted at the top of Rock and Album charts in the US and UK.

Concerts & Live Music
423-498-4700
