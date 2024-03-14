× Expand The Signal Scott Stapp performs live at The Signal - Concert Hall

Thu Mar 14 20248:00 PM (Doors 6:30 PM)The Signal - Concert Hall21 Choo Choo AvenueChattanooga, TN 37402$48.18 - $71.36Ages 18+

Scott StappAlternative RockSCOTT STAPP is a Grammy award-winning songwriter, solo artist, and lead vocalist of the rock band Creed. Stapp has sold over 53 million records, been streamed over 1 billion times, and has eleven #1 singles. He’s currently in the studio recording the follow-up album to The Space Between The Shadows (2019), which debuted at the top of Rock and Album charts in the US and UK.