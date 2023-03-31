Scream Break

Dread Hollow 321 Browns Ferry Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Scream Break’s newest victims can weave their way through Revolt and Blood Harvest, the sites of some of the town’s most haunting nightmares. Dread Hollow’s bravest fans can also test their wits in the hellish Deliverance Escape Rooms. Fan favorites Eugene Todd: Vengeance, The Factory, Deception are prepared to defeat anyone brave enough to take them on.

Scream Break will be open for two nights only, March 31 and April 1 from 8pm-10pm. Timed-entry tickets for both the haunt and escape rooms are available at dreadhollow.com. Tickets are $15 per person.

Happens on the following Dates:

Mar 31, 2023, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

Apr 1, 2023, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

Info

423-269-6127
