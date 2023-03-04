Sculpture Demo with Patricia Magers

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Join us Saturday as exhibiting artist Patricia Magers demonstrates her sculpting process and discusses her artistic inspirations.

Art & Exhibitions
