Sculpture Demo with Patricia Magers

Patricia Magers
Sculpture
Join us Saturday as exhibiting artist Patricia Magers demonstrates her sculpting process and discusses her artistic inspirations.
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Join us Saturday as exhibiting artist Patricia Magers demonstrates her sculpting process and discusses her artistic inspirations.
