Sean of the South LIVE!

× Expand The GEM Theatre Sean of the South

The GEM Theatre invites you to an evening of storytelling and music with Sean Dietrich aka "Sean of the South” on Thursday, November 7 at 7:30pm. Sean will be playing songs from his album “Porch Music” as well as sharing stories of growing up in the American South. After the show, join him for a meet and greet, where he'll be hugging necks, shaking hands, and signing books. Tickets are $40-$54; reserved seating is available and recommended by ordering online at www.calhoungemtheatre.org or by calling 706-625-3132.

Sean Dietrich is a columnist, novelist, and stand-up storyteller known for his commentary on life in the American South. His work has appeared in Newsweek, Southern Living, Reader's Digest, Garden and Gun, The Tallahassee Democrat, the Birmingham News, The Mobile Press Register, and his column appears in newspapers throughout the U.S. He has authored fifteen books, he is the creator of the Sean of the South Podcast, and he makes appearances on the Grand Ole Opry.