Secrets of the Sea 3D: An Evening with Jonathan Bird

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join us for a premiere screening of Secrets of the Sea 3D followed by a discussion with underwater cinematographer, Jonathan Bird. Both the film premiere and conversation will be hosted in the IMAX Theater. Enjoy free ice cream samples from Ben & Jerry's Chattanooga and marine invertebrate animal encounters! Event proceeds will support the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute’s research and restoration projects.

From adorable pygmy seahorses and opalescent squid to manta rays, tiger sharks, barnacle blennies, a coconut octopus and much more, Secrets of the Sea 3D takes you face-to-face with an astonishing array of marine critters and shows the fascinating ways they interact with each other and their environment.

5:30 PM- Event Check-In, Concessions will be available for purchase

6:00 PM- Screening of Secrets of the Sea 3D in the IMAX Theater

6:45 PM- Film Discussion, Q&A with Jonathan Bird

Before the film screening, patrons of The River Society may attend a private reception with Jonathan Bird. Learn more about The River Society here. < https://tnaqua.org/donate/river-society/>

Info

Education & Learning, Film
4237853014
