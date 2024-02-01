Self-Authoring Workshop: Creating Transformational Affirmations - IN-PERSON CLASS

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Participants of this workshop will be invited to practice transformational self-authoring in one main area: affirmations. Affirmations are an entry-way to profound spiritual growth.

Well formulated affirmations will express the highest visions of ourselves and with practice will begin to recalibrate and empower our self-perception and performance. Today, utilized by top performers in every industry on the planet, data confirms that affirmations work. In this workshop we’ll self-author affirmations in three main categories of experience: mind, body, and relationships (biopsychosocial).

About the teacher:

Adam Hudson M.A. is a professional educator and Integral Life Coach. Adam has been educating the past 9 years in diverse areas that include China, San Francisco, and Chattanooga. He has been enlarging his professional service as an Integral Life Coach over the past 2 years. His Integral Coaching centers on helping his clients overcome cycles of harm by empowering spiritual fitness. Adam has two M.A.'s from the San Francisco based school, CIIS.org in Consciousness & Transformation and completed his third Master's degree in Education at UTC this year.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Health & Wellness
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Self-Authoring Workshop: Creating Transformational Affirmations - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-01 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Self-Authoring Workshop: Creating Transformational Affirmations - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-01 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Self-Authoring Workshop: Creating Transformational Affirmations - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-01 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Self-Authoring Workshop: Creating Transformational Affirmations - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-01 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box 5

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

January 24, 2024

Thursday

January 25, 2024

Friday

January 26, 2024

Saturday

January 27, 2024

Sunday

January 28, 2024

Monday

January 29, 2024

Tuesday

January 30, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours