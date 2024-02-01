Self-Authoring Workshop: Creating Transformational Affirmations - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Photo by Elena Mozhvilo on Unsplash Self Authoring

Participants of this workshop will be invited to practice transformational self-authoring in one main area: affirmations. Affirmations are an entry-way to profound spiritual growth.

Well formulated affirmations will express the highest visions of ourselves and with practice will begin to recalibrate and empower our self-perception and performance. Today, utilized by top performers in every industry on the planet, data confirms that affirmations work. In this workshop we’ll self-author affirmations in three main categories of experience: mind, body, and relationships (biopsychosocial).

About the teacher:

Adam Hudson M.A. is a professional educator and Integral Life Coach. Adam has been educating the past 9 years in diverse areas that include China, San Francisco, and Chattanooga. He has been enlarging his professional service as an Integral Life Coach over the past 2 years. His Integral Coaching centers on helping his clients overcome cycles of harm by empowering spiritual fitness. Adam has two M.A.'s from the San Francisco based school, CIIS.org in Consciousness & Transformation and completed his third Master's degree in Education at UTC this year.