Self-Care Panel Discussion - IN-PERSON CLASS

Have you ever wished you could sit down with a group of health experts and ask questions about health and strategies for healthy living? Join us for a night of interactive Q&A with a panel of local and holistic practitioners. Dr. Chris Collins will be moderating the discussion with topics such as chronic pain, energy management, healthy living, and prevention. We will also discuss how working with a team of practitioners can bring the greatest results.

About the moderator:

Dr. Collins is a holistic practitioner, women's health advocate, Chattanooga local liaison, and all around super-dad. He practices at The Specific Chiropractic Centers in the Northshore, and his passion for health goes beyond the spine and focuses on supporting the nervous system and helping clients create holistic healthy lifestyles. He is currently authoring his first book on how to help women reclaim their relationship with health.