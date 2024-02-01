Self-Care Panel Discussion - IN-PERSON CLASS

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Have you ever wished you could sit down with a group of health experts and ask questions about health and strategies for healthy living? Join us for a night of interactive Q&A with a panel of local and holistic practitioners. Dr. Chris Collins will be moderating the discussion with topics such as chronic pain, energy management, healthy living, and prevention. We will also discuss how working with a team of practitioners can bring the greatest results.

About the moderator:

Dr. Collins is a holistic practitioner, women's health advocate, Chattanooga local liaison, and all around super-dad. He practices at The Specific Chiropractic Centers in the Northshore, and his passion for health goes beyond the spine and focuses on supporting the nervous system and helping clients create holistic healthy lifestyles. He is currently authoring his first book on how to help women reclaim their relationship with health.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Self-Care Panel Discussion - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-01 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Self-Care Panel Discussion - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-01 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Self-Care Panel Discussion - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-01 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Self-Care Panel Discussion - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-01 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box 5

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

January 24, 2024

Thursday

January 25, 2024

Friday

January 26, 2024

Saturday

January 27, 2024

Sunday

January 28, 2024

Monday

January 29, 2024

Tuesday

January 30, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours