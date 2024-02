× Expand Sydney Bischoff Ceramic Work

The School of Visual Art and Design at Southern Adventist University is delighted to announce an art exhibition for Sydney Bischoff, graduating BFA Fine Art major. Titled “Insignificance,” the exhibition of paintings and drawings will open on Thursday, April 4, at 6 p.m. in John C. Williams Art Gallery. The show will be accessible through April 16. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/artgallery or call 423.236.2732.