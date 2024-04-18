Senior Fine Art Show at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Contributed Danny Perez

The School of Visual Art and Design at Southern Adventist University is delighted to announce an art exhibition for Danny Perez, graduating BFA Fine Art major. Titled “Dissonance,” the show is an exploration of the relationship between tension and relief through a variety of media. The exhibition of drawings will open on Thursday, April 18, at 6 p.m. in John C. Williams Art Gallery. The show will be accessible through April 26. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/artgallery or call 423.236.2732.