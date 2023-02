× Expand School of Visual Art and Design Continuu Poster

Southern Adventist University’s School of Visual Art and Design will be hosting a graphic design show titled “Continuu” featuring works by graduating graphic design majors in the John C. Williams Art Gallery. Opening on Thursday, February 23, at 6:30 p.m., the artwork will remain on display through March 17. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/artgallery or call 423.236.2732.