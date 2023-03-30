Hunter Museum of American Art
A Sense of Place: Memories of Chattanooga
Continuing the program series inspired by Really Free: The Radical Art
of Nellie Mae Rowe, community leaders Dr. Edna Varner and
BettyeLynn Smith will share memories and discuss the impact of
municipal changes on Chattanooga’s African American communities.
Free and open to all.
Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe is organized by the High Museum
of Art, Atlanta. Support for this exhibition and publication is provided by The
Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. Major funding for this exhibition
and publication is provided by Judith Alexander and Henry Alexander. Generous
support for the national tour is provided by Art Bridges. The exhibition is curated
by Dr. Katherine Jentleson, Merrie and Dan Boone Curator of Folk and Self-
Taught Art, High Museum of Art, Atlanta.
Local support is generously provided by Elder’s Ace Hardware.
