A Sense of Place: Memories of Chattanooga

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Continuing the program series inspired by Really Free: The Radical Art

of Nellie Mae Rowe, community leaders Dr. Edna Varner and

BettyeLynn Smith will share memories and discuss the impact of

municipal changes on Chattanooga’s African American communities.

Free and open to all.

Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe is organized by the High Museum

of Art, Atlanta. Support for this exhibition and publication is provided by The

Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. Major funding for this exhibition

and publication is provided by Judith Alexander and Henry Alexander. Generous

support for the national tour is provided by Art Bridges. The exhibition is curated

by Dr. Katherine Jentleson, Merrie and Dan Boone Curator of Folk and Self-

Taught Art, High Museum of Art, Atlanta.

Local support is generously provided by Elder’s Ace Hardware.

Generous support for this project provided by Art Bridges.

Art & Exhibitions, Politics & Activism
