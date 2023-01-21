Sensory Studio

Learn how to create unique abstract designs by pouring paint. Local abstract artist Ally Manno will demonstrate how to use acrylic paint and simple household products to make a fluid paint that can be poured, dried, and finally cut into colorful shapes. These shapes can then be used to add color and texture to any artwork. This class is designed for individuals who are looking for a relaxing and low sensory creative experience. All ages and experience levels are welcome. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Adult $20

Teen $16

Member $16

Limited spaces available; registration required. For questions or more information, contact Athena Buxton (abuxton@huntermuseum.org).

Register here: https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Sensory-Friendly-Studio-21Jan2023

