Hunter Museum of American Art A blank notebook and a set of watercolor paints

Learn how to make vibrant monochromatic paintings in this beginner-friendly class taught by Ally Manno. This class is designed for adults and teens with sensory sensitivities but is open to all. All materials provided. Registration required.

Register here: https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Sensory-Friendly-Studio-14Oct2023

$20/adult, $16/member, $16/teen (17 and under). Price includes museum admission.