Serengeti 3D: An Evening with Michael Dalton-Smith

When the global pandemic caused the world to shut down in 2020, Michael Dalton-Smith and a team of filmmakers were already in Tanzania. The health emergency disrupted everyone’s lives, but it afforded Dalton-Smith a rare opportunity to capture footage of the animals and spectacular vistas without any human interruptions.

The result is a dazzling film that transports you into the magical landscape that is home to iconic African species – lions, cheetahs, elephants, giraffes, zebras, and millions of wildebeests. You’ll feel like you're part of the wildebeest migration as their epic trek takes you through all four seasons in the heart of Africa.

After a screening of this new giant-screen adventure, Dalton-Smith will discuss his experiences living in Tanzania and documenting the connections of the natural world.

Come with a sense of adventure, and leave energized to explore the wildlife and natural settings where you live.

Tickets are on sale online and at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D theater box office.

Serengeti 3D is presented locally by High Point Climbing and Fitness.