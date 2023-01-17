Serengeti 3D: An Evening with Michael Dalton-Smith

to

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

When the global pandemic caused the world to shut down in 2020, Michael Dalton-Smith and a team of filmmakers were already in Tanzania. The health emergency disrupted everyone’s lives, but it afforded Dalton-Smith a rare opportunity to capture footage of the animals and spectacular vistas without any human interruptions.

The result is a dazzling film that transports you into the magical landscape that is home to iconic African species – lions, cheetahs, elephants, giraffes, zebras, and millions of wildebeests. You’ll feel like you're part of the wildebeest migration as their epic trek takes you through all four seasons in the heart of Africa.

After a screening of this new giant-screen adventure, Dalton-Smith will discuss his experiences living in Tanzania and documenting the connections of the natural world.

Come with a sense of adventure, and leave energized to explore the wildlife and natural settings where you live.

Tickets are on sale online and at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D theater box office.

Serengeti 3D is presented locally by High Point Climbing and Fitness.

Info

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Film, Talks & Readings
to
Google Calendar - Serengeti 3D: An Evening with Michael Dalton-Smith - 2023-01-17 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Serengeti 3D: An Evening with Michael Dalton-Smith - 2023-01-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Serengeti 3D: An Evening with Michael Dalton-Smith - 2023-01-17 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Serengeti 3D: An Evening with Michael Dalton-Smith - 2023-01-17 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

January 12, 2023

Friday

January 13, 2023

Saturday

January 14, 2023

Sunday

January 15, 2023

Monday

January 16, 2023

Tuesday

January 17, 2023

Wednesday

January 18, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours