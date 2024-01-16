× Expand https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2024/1/16/set-your-2024-writing-goals Website Class Cover Photo - 2 Set Your 2024 Writing Goals!

Make 2024 the year that you take your writing seriously. We'll cover how to set reachable writing goals for yourself - including who you're writing for, what kind of writing you want to do, what mediums would be the best fit for your work, how much to write, and how to track your writing. We'll talk about what works and what doesn't, and the surprising key to motivation that can help when you're feeling uninspired. Whether you're writing a book, a newsletter, a journal, or a collection of poetry - this is the time to make progress on your dreams.

You'll walk away from this interactive, 90-minute session inspired, informed, and ready to write!

About the teacher:

Ariel Curry is a ghostwriter, editor, and book coach at Ariel Curry Editorial with over 10 years of experience in traditional publishing. As an editor, she enjoys brainstorming and outlining new book ideas, bringing clarity and purpose to prose, and helping authors find resilience in their writing journey. When she’s not working on books, you can find Ariel doing yoga, playing piano, or reading with a glass of wine. She lives in Chattanooga, TN, with her husband, two rescue dogs, a kitten, and a beehive.