Shuptrine's Gallery New Year, New Art!

Shuptrine's Gallery Peonies in a Demijohn © Evan Wilson, oil on linen, 24 X 30 inches

Shuptrine’s Gallery, recently voted Chattanooga’s Best Art Gallery for the third year in a row, is kicking off the new year with an exhibition placing the spotlight on three renowned artists. The exhibit titled, New Art in the New Year!, will feature works by nationally renowned artists Alan Shuptrine, Evan Wilson, and Robert Calcagno. The Gallery is hosting an Open House on Wednesday, January 31st from Noon-7pm and join us for a glass of wine from 4pm-7pm! Works by these artist can be found at www.shuptrinesgallery.com. and www.alanshuptrine.com

