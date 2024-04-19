Shuptrine's Gallery Open House and South Broad Street Block Party

Join a select group of business on Broad Street’s Southside as we get excited for Spring! On Friday, April 19th, the Broad Street Design District is having a block party and celebrating our Southside businesses! Shuptrine’s Gallery will host an Open House and along with several other businesses, will be welcoming visitors all day until 7:30pm. Beginning at 5:30pm, a block party will kick off in the parking lots of Good Fortune Soap and Chattz Coffee! Visitors will be able to enjoy food coffee, flowers, and other vendors, as well as mingle with Broad Street business owners. Participating businesses include Good Fortune Soap, Shuptrine’s Gallery, Southside Antiques, Chattz Coffee, Helene Hamn Interiors and several others! We look forward to seeing you there and seeing the great things happening on South Broad!