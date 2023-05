× Expand Bode Chattanooga Silent Disco at Bode

Bode Chattanooga presents an – out-of-this-world – silent disco party, See You Space Cowboy. Kicking off at 10 p.m., the galactic-themed event will feature craft cocktails from the onsite Dusk Bar, endless tunes of all genres via headphones, glowsticks, and more. The event is open to ages 21+ with tickets priced at $25 including headphones and a drink. Bring your shiniest outfit to Bode on Friday, May 12 and don’t forget your cowboy boots!