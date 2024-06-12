Sip & Paint

× Expand Mandee Michael Paint and Sip- bicycle with flower basket on canvas

Unleash your creativity as you paint a bicycle with a basket of spring flowers. Guided by talented artist Mandee Michael who will walk you through the process step by step.

Bring your favorite adult beverage or non-alcoholic refreshment to sip on, and we’ll provide everything else. Gather a friend, spouse, bestie, or parent (etc.) and join us for an evening of discovery! No experience needed – just bring your enthusiasm and get ready for a creative night!

The best part: This class is a fundraiser for FACES . Your participation in this class is directly supporting children and adults with facial differences. We thank you kindly for your contribution.