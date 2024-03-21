SIP & SAVOR: CELEBRATING BLACK WINEMAKERS - IN-PERSON CLASS

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Join us for a journey through a curated selection of wines, proudly featuring exceptional creations from Black-owned brands. With her passion for wine and deep appreciation for craftsmanship, Nneka will guide you through each pour, sharing insights into the unique stories behind the bottles.

Must be 21+ to attend.

About the instructor:

Nneka Ijeoma has always had a deep love for people and their stories. This passion led her to an exciting career in the hospitality and beverage industries. She is currently working as a Juice Pusher for a regional beverage distribution company and studying for her Level 3 certification from the Wine and Spirits Education Trust. Her goal is to use this knowledge to make the world of wine accessible and enjoyable for people of all backgrounds.

