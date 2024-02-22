Sip & Savor: Celebrating Black Winemakers - IN-PERSON CLASS

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Learn more about Black-owned wine brands in this class, taught by local wine enthusiast Nneka Ijeoma. Join us for a journey through a curated selection of wines, proudly featuring exceptional creations from Black-owned brands. With her passion for wine and deep appreciation for craftsmanship, Nneka will guide you through each pour, sharing insights into the unique stories behind the bottles.

Must be 21+.

About the instructor:

Nneka Ijeoma has always had a deep love for people and their stories. This passion led her to an exciting career in the hospitality and beverage industries. She is currently working as a Juice Pusher for a regional beverage distribution company and studying for her Level 3 certification from the Wine and Spirits Education Trust. Her goal is to use this knowledge to make the world of wine accessible and enjoyable for people of all backgrounds.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Food & Drink
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Sip & Savor: Celebrating Black Winemakers - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-22 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sip & Savor: Celebrating Black Winemakers - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sip & Savor: Celebrating Black Winemakers - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-22 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sip & Savor: Celebrating Black Winemakers - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-22 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

February 6, 2024

Wednesday

February 7, 2024

Thursday

February 8, 2024

Friday

February 9, 2024

Saturday

February 10, 2024

Sunday

February 11, 2024

Monday

February 12, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours