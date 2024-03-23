Sip TN Chattanooga Wine Festival

× Expand Tennessee Wines Tennessee Wines logo

Join us for Sip TN Chattanooga as we showcase Tennessee wines at First Horizon Pavilion. The festival, which is housed in a former foundry constructed in 1889, will offer over 100 wines produced right here in Tennessee, utilizing some of the freshest fruit in the South. The festival is planned to be a day of fun. Shop with artisans, enjoy delicious food, and sip Tennessee wine, mead, and hard cider. The proceeds from the event stay local, benefitting Tennessee agriculture and small businesses.