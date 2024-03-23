Sip TN Chattanooga Wine Festival

to

First Horizon Pavilion 1801 Reggie White Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us for Sip TN Chattanooga as we showcase Tennessee wines at First Horizon Pavilion. The festival, which is housed in a former foundry constructed in 1889, will offer over 100 wines produced right here in Tennessee, utilizing some of the freshest fruit in the South. The festival is planned to be a day of fun. Shop with artisans, enjoy delicious food, and sip Tennessee wine, mead, and hard cider. The proceeds from the event stay local, benefitting Tennessee agriculture and small businesses.

Info

First Horizon Pavilion 1801 Reggie White Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - Sip TN Chattanooga Wine Festival - 2024-03-23 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sip TN Chattanooga Wine Festival - 2024-03-23 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sip TN Chattanooga Wine Festival - 2024-03-23 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sip TN Chattanooga Wine Festival - 2024-03-23 12:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

March 14, 2024

Friday

March 15, 2024

Saturday

March 16, 2024

Sunday

March 17, 2024

Monday

March 18, 2024

Tuesday

March 19, 2024

Wednesday

March 20, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours