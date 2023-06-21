Sips and Dips with Mark Stachowicz

Join us for sips, dips and Mark Stachowicz on the patio! A Chattanooga high school Junior, Mark developed a love for singing and playing guitar through his middle school years and has been leading music at his home church for the past five years. I cover all genres of music, from the classics to modern country, to the hottest pop hits from throughout the years.

Wednesday evenings also mean $3 glasses of house cabernet and chardonnay, $6 pimento cheese and pita, hummus or smoked salmon dip, along with half price select bottles of wine.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.