× Expand Photo by J Wagner Sarah Wagner

Skill Strengthening Workshop: Tool Time for Girls!

If you have a small-ish body building can seem impossible and heavy things often don’t get moved. This workshop will explore how to do big things when you are a “little thing”. This workshop answers the question go how does a 5’5 person move a 4X8 sheets of material by themselves? Or buy a big door or window and get it home? How does one use a massive drill on a ladder and not get hurt? How can leverage be your friend? This class will explore leverage, working smart, tool use and basic skills from cutting to hammering to drilling to carrying lumber in a safe and fun way. All genders are welcome! This class is intended to build confidence with tools, body, and teamwork.

Bio: Sarah Wagner is a sculptor and writer who has supported herself with her construction and fabrication skills on and off for decades. Her technical expertise is in wet plaster but she does masonry, carpentry, roofs, drywall, decks, and has even been known to run plumbing. Her sculptural installation often whisper questions about complex issues through ephemeral-looking animals made of sewn fabric over wood or steel armatures. A new author, she recently completed a memoir with drawings titled “The Cancer Show”. She has shown and published her work nationally and internationally and has taught art at institutions including the Art Institute of Chicago and Penland. She currently lives in a house on a hill, where the lumber was carried up 80 hand-made steps, she and her husband built themselves.

Please contact Christiana Key at 423-493-9155 or email: ckey@crabtreefarms.org if you have any questions.

Please Note: Sometimes, we don’t make the ticket minimum, therefore, we have to reschedule the class or cancel. Please check your email and spam folder 48 hours before scheduled class to see if there has been a change. Thank you!

Refund Policy: Refunds can be requested up to 7 days before the start of a workshop. The cancellation fee will be 10% of the ticket amount. To request a refund, please email Christiana Key: ckey@crabtreefarms.org. If you find that you can’t attend the workshop, but it is too late to request a refund, you are welcome to gift the workshop to someone else.