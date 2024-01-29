Slow Fashion 101: How to Wear What You Buy and Buy What You’ll Wear - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Photo by Sonia Sanmartin on Unsplash Fashion

Do you feel uninspired by your closet? Do you purchase new pieces in the spur of the moment only to regret the purchase just a few months later? Do you want to shop more sustainably?

If the answer to any of the previous questions is an "uggh, yes," then this course is for you! Join Anessa and your fellow fashion-loving Chattanoogans to learn about the principles of slow fashion, a movement that seeks to counter the negative impact of fast fashion by promoting sustainability, ethical production, and a more thoughtful approach to clothing consumption. During this course, you'll learn to incorporate slow fashion principles into your own life, including tips for better shopping and getting more out of your current wardrobe.

Please bring one of your favorite pieces of clothing OR an item that you either regret buying or have trouble styling.

About the instructor:

Anessa Pennington (she/her) is a transplant from the North and a proud Chattanooga resident. She's been wearing clothes for nearly 29 years and has felt both personally victimized and delighted by her garments. Teenage Anessa had a flair for the dramatic (think feathered ponchos and an overabundance of costume jewelry); collegiate Anessa favored moto jackets and combat boots. But with the ennui of adulthood and body changes, she grew frustrated with her closet and tried to ease that feeling with excess shopping, only to further her frustration. Since learning more about slow fashion and better identifying her personal style, she's experienced a renewed sense of joy from her closet and looks forward to making choices that are easier on the environment and the people who make our clothing. She's excited to share what she's learned with others and hopes they'll join her on their own slow-fashion journeys.