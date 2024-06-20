The Song Circle: Nina Ricci & Jennifer Daniels

× Expand John Dooley The Song Circle with Nina Ricci & Jennifer Daniels at Songbirds on 6/20

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

Tickets are just $10

Songbirds Foundation is seeking to make strong community ties even stronger by launching “The Song Circle,” a night of live music featuring top Chattanooga songwriters sharing original songs and stories. The second iteration of this event is set for Thursday, June 20 at 7 p.m. featuring Nina Ricci and Jennifer Daniels with host Richard Daigle.

“We saw a ton of fantastic local and regional songwriters in February's Tennessee Songwriter's Week competition, and The Song Circle will allow us to build off of that momentum," said Songbirds Executive Director Reed Caldwell. "It gives songwriters a chance to showcase their talents to a local audience in a great listening room environment. We’re very excited about this event and encourage all music lovers to come out.”

Nina Ricci is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist who has been noted most recently by Irish Music Magazine for her “uplifting, thought-provoking songs, unique voice, and inimitable finger-style picking, infectious smile, and affable persona.” Nina’s artistic nature shows out in every aspect of her performances, from her showy decades-inspired clothing, to the varied repertoire she sings, which includes songs from the folk revival songbook and her own artfully-crafted creations.

With a career spanning twenty-six years, Chattanooga's own Jennifer Daniels shows no signs of letting up. A performing songwriter, a novelist, and a teaching artist for kids and adults, she and husband Jeff Neal have released nine albums, a picture book, three novels, and two human beings into the world (boy/girl twins, so bonus!).

Richard Daigle is a New Orleans-born retired writer/editor and late-blooming singer-songwriter who released his first album in 2020. He plays regularly in Chattanooga and occasionally in Atlanta and Nashville and has twice been a Chattanooga finalist in the TN Songwriter Week competition.

“Audience interaction will be a big part of The Song Circle,” Daigle said. “The artists will not only share their songs but share where they get their inspiration from, how their writing process unfolds and answer questions about the meaning behind their songs.”