Songbirds Grand Re-Opening & Open Mic Night

John Dooley
Songbirds Grand (Re)Opening – April 20th, 2024
Open Mic Night
4/20/24 from 6:00 PM–9:00 PM
206 W. Main Street
FREE
The time has finally come! We are thrilled to announce our public grand RE-opening of Songbirds, now at 206 W Main Street, on the evening of April 20th from 6–9 PM. We’ll be celebrating by presenting an open mic night, hosted by James & Megan from Fresh Mind. So come on out and view our newly redesigned vintage & celebrity guitar exhibits, enjoy tunes by local musicians, and indulge in our drink specials at the bar! Free to attend ☺️
Open mic night info:
- Sign ups start in-person at 6 PM on 4/20. First come, first serve!
- Only 10 spots available
- Performances from 7–9 PM
- Guitar amp & keyboard available for use
- Contact us with any other questions regarding open mic performances! 🎤
We hope to see you there 💛