Songbirds Grand Re-Opening & Open Mic Night

× Expand John Dooley Songbirds Grand (Re)Opening – April 20th, 2024

Open Mic Night

4/20/24 from 6:00 PM–9:00 PM

206 W. Main Street

FREE

The time has finally come! We are thrilled to announce our public grand RE-opening of Songbirds, now at 206 W Main Street, on the evening of April 20th from 6–9 PM. We’ll be celebrating by presenting an open mic night, hosted by James & Megan from Fresh Mind. So come on out and view our newly redesigned vintage & celebrity guitar exhibits, enjoy tunes by local musicians, and indulge in our drink specials at the bar! Free to attend ☺️

Open mic night info:

- Sign ups start in-person at 6 PM on 4/20. First come, first serve!

- Only 10 spots available

- Performances from 7–9 PM

- Guitar amp & keyboard available for use

- Contact us with any other questions regarding open mic performances! 🎤

We hope to see you there 💛