Songwriter's Series - Charles Esten

Join us for an evening of music at McLemore’s 4th Annual Songwriter’s Series. Located atop Lookout Mountain, enjoy the sounds of critically acclaimed artists in a breathtaking setting. Attendees can purchase a variety of food and bar options.

The series is made possible by presenting sponsors Land Rover Chattanooga & FirstBank.

The event is all ages and open to the public. Rain or shine. Tickets are non-refundable.

Charles Esten

Some remember him as a master of improv from “Whose Line is It Anyway?” – others may know him as Deacon Claybourne on the hit ABC series NASHVILLE, and more recently as Ward Cameron on Netflix’s OUTER BANKS. He’s also an artist who recently released a new album earlier this year.