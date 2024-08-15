Songwriter's Series - Heidi Raye and Johnny Bulford

× Expand Courtesy of the Artists Heidi Raye and Johnny Bulford

Join us for an evening of music at McLemore’s 4th Annual Songwriter’s Series. Located atop Lookout Mountain, enjoy the sounds of critically acclaimed artists in a breathtaking setting. Attendees can purchase a variety of food and bar options.

The series is made possible by presenting sponsors Land Rover Chattanooga & FirstBank.

The event is all ages and open to the public. Rain or shine. Tickets are non-refundable.

Johnny Bulford & Heidi Raye

Johnny Bulford won a National singing competition, The Colgate Country Showdown, moved to Nashville and signed a publishing deal at Warner Chappell. He co-wrote the #1 hit singles “A Woman Like You” by Lee Brice and “Lonely Eyes” by Chris Young, as well as several major label recording artist album cuts. Johnny has been awarded as a multi platinum selling songwriter, won NSAI's "Top 10 Songs I Wish I'd Written" and got an ACM Song Of The Year nomination.

Canadian born singer Heidi Raye has shared the stage with Kenny Chesney, Randy Travis, Jason Aldean, Reba McEntire and more. She wrote for a Country Music Hall of Famer’s publishing company, Harlan Howard Songs, for 8 years where she co-wrote “Working On That” recorded by NBC’s “The Voice” Winner, Sundance Head. Heidi has had 3 top 100 Radio singles as an artist and has been featured on Spotify's New Boots and Wild Country playlists and has had one #1 Radio Single, “Worth A Shot”, in the UK.

After getting married in early 2019, the newlyweds decided to leave their solo careers behind and become the singer-songwriter duo, Johnny and Heidi. For the last four years, they've been playing acoustic singer-songwriter shows all over the world, streaming live from their home studio in Florida as Partnered Music Streamers on Twitch, writing songs with and for Veterans through CreatiVets and writing custom songs for all occasions (weddings, anniversaries, someone you love, etc.) through Your Write by J&H.