× Expand Courtesy of Artist Eric Paslay

Join us for an evening of music at McLemore’s 4th Annual Songwriter’s Series. Located atop Lookout Mountain, enjoy the sounds of critically acclaimed artists in a breathtaking setting. Attendees can purchase a variety of food and bar options.

The series is made possible by presenting sponsors Land Rover Chattanooga & FirstBank.

The event is for all ages and open to the public. Rain or shine. Tickets are non-refundable.

Eric Paslay

Country artist Eric Paslay delivers a powerful punch as a renowned Platinum-selling, GRAMMY nominated hit songwriter, artist and performer. He’s celebrated five No. 1 hits, including his smash lead single from his critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, “Friday Night.” The Temple, Texas native has earned numerous songwriter award nominations including Grammy’s Best Country Song, ACM’s Song of the Year twice and the CMA Song of The Year for “Even If It Breaks Your Heart.” Eric was also honored with Grammy nomination as an artist in 2016 for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “The Driver”- a collaboration with friends Charles Kelley and Dierks Bentley. And in 2022, Eric continues to see success as a songwriter, having co-penned Keith Urban’s latest hit “Wild Hearts.”

Paslay’s highly regarded in Nashville’s rich songwriting community for his creativity. When he plays in town, there’s invariably a cadre of artists and writers dotting the audience. Part of that is admiration for his music and voice, and part is appreciation for his friendship. Paslay had four #1 singles as a songwriter for other artists – the Eli Young Band’s Grammy-nominated “Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” Love and Theft’s “Angel Eyes,” Rascal Flatts’ “Rewind” and Jake Owen’s “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” – before he nabbed his first #1 hit as an artist with “Friday Night.” Ironically, he wrote “Rewind” the same day that “Barefoot” was named ASCAP’s most-performed song of the year. Four of Eric’s No. 1’s also ranked among the “Top 100 Songs of the Decade” by Country Aircheck, with the “Barefoot” coming in at #1.

Paslay’s self-titled debut album established him as an artist of enormous potential, yielding three hits. The infectious #1 hit “Friday Night” earned gold certification, “Song About A Girl” bounced with happy hooks and references to the Beatles and Carl Perkins, and “She Don’t Love You” provided an aching portrait of an emotionally-damaged woman and the man who brought her down. The song was honored at the 2015 Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) Awards as one of the “10 Songs I Wished I’d Written” and placed #6 on Popdust’s all-genre Top 20 countdown for the year.

Once his debut album hit the marketplace – and the radio – life changed significantly. Paslay became something of a road warrior as a special guest performing on many high profile tours including Tim & Faith and Garth Brooks’ tour as well as his own concerts across North America and in the UK. Eric has also played shows as part of the CMA Songwriter Series.

He recently signed an exclusive songwriting agreement with Big Machine Music and his latest album, a compilation of reimagined versions of Eric’s biggest hits as a writer and artist, Even If It Breaks Your Barefoot Friday Night, is available now.