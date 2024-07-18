× Expand Courtesy of the Artist Javier Colón

Join us for an evening of music at McLemore’s 4th Annual Songwriter’s Series. Located atop Lookout Mountain, enjoy the sounds of critically acclaimed artists in a breathtaking setting. Attendees can purchase a variety of food and bar options.

The series is made possible by presenting sponsors Land Rover Chattanooga & FirstBank.

The event is all ages and open to the public. Rain or shine. Tickets are non-refundable.

Javier Colón

Blessed with a stunningly soulful voice, an uncanny songwriting talent, a charismatic personality, and a commanding stage presence, Javier Colon has already won the attention of an international fan base that's embraced his personally-charged, acoustic-textured blend of pop, rock, and R&B, an effortlessly distinctive style that he's dubbed "acoustic soul."

Having been introduced to millions of TV viewers as the winner on the inaugural season of NBC's The Voice, singer-songwriter-guitarist Colon is set to take his recording career to the next level with Gravity, his fourth album and his first for Concord Records.

Indeed, the 13-song Gravity, on which Colon wrote or co-wrote all but three songs, marks a creative milestone for the artist. Such musically compelling, emotionally resonant tunes as "For A Reason," "Clear the Air," "Walking Blind" and the memorable title track demonstrate the breadth of his talents, matching his distinctly expressive voice with irresistible melodies, insightful lyrics, and Colon's own distinctive acoustic guitar work, which sets the tone for the album's spacious instrumental arrangements.